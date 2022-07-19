Baltimore man charged for string of robberies in Columbia

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police have charged Dawon Martice Davis, 20, of Baltimore, with 33 total counts of burglary, theft and destruction of property.

He was charged in seven commercial burglaries in the Columbia area in May and June.

On separate occasions, Davis entered various businesses like a Mobil, Shell gas station and the Howard International Market to steal items.

Through investigation, police identified the suspect and arrested him.

In a separate incident, Howard County Police have also arrested a teenager for a string of vehicle thefts spanning from April-July.

Police found five vehicles parked at an apartment complex in Elkridge that had all been reported stolen.

The 17-year-old was charged as a juvenile with multiple counts of motor vehicle theft and theft, and charged as an adult with weapon violations.