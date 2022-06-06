Baltimore man arrested on child pornography charges in Maryland and Oklahoma

BALTIMORE — A man was arrested on child pornography charges in Baltimore and in Oklahoma.

Neal Patrick Garith, 39, from Baltimore has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography in Maryland. He’s also facing child pornography charges in Garvin County, Oklahoma.

He is being held at the Baltimore City Detention Center without bond.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit received an investigative referral from Homeland Security Investigations in Oklahoma to assume a child exploitation investigation initiated by detectives of the Garvin County, Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office.

Garith was wanted on an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant for charges that included distribution of child pornography, conspiracy to distribute child pornography and violations of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Maryland State Police, with assistance from Baltimore Police and Homeland Security Investigations, arrested Garith at the 400 block of East 30th Street in Baltimore.

Investigators took electronic devices from the Garith during a subsequent search warrant at the suspect’s Baltimore residence.

Preliminary forensic analysis by Maryland State Police Digital Forensic Examiners revealed multiple child pornography files on the suspect’s electronic devices.

Troopers are continuing to work with Garvin County Sheriff’s Office detectives as the investigation continues.

If you have information relating to the identity of a child that may have been victimized by Garith, contact Maryland State Police at 410-694-4773.

