BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested a man they say killed two people in December 2020.

According to police, in the 100 block of South Kossuth Street, 28-year-old Deamonte Spencer shot and killed 25-year-old Kamira Jeter and 22-year-old Leah Jeter.

Baltimore Police

Spencer was taken to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with 1st degree murder.