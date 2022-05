BALTIMORE — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 40-year-old man on May 1.

Baltimore Police believe 35-year-old John Ray shot the man in the 900 block of Druid Hill Avenue just before 11 a.m., following an argument.

Baltimore Police

An arrest warrant was issued for Ray on May 2 and on May 11 he was arrested in Cockeysville. He has been charged with attempted 1st degree murder.