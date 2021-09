BALTIMORE — Police have arrested and charged a 19 year-old man for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend during an argument earlier this month.

On September 5 officers were called to the 2700 block of Atkinson Street, where they found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot graze to the ear.

The victim told police she'd been in an argument with her ex who had fled the scene.

Dorian Milstred was taken into custody on September 22 and now faces attempted first degree murder charges.