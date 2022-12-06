Baltimore man admits to throwing gun in Patapsco River after alleged murder

BALTIMORE — Charging documents reveal what led to a man's murder last month in Northwest Baltimore.

Josh Roberts told detectives he believed Khalil Tatum, 38, had been abusing a family member of his.

So on November 28, Roberts allegedly drove to the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue to confront Tatum about the issue.

What started out as a verbal argument, quickly escalated to violence with Roberts shooting and killing Tatum.

Witnesses reported a Ford Mustang fleeing the scene, which police linked to Roberts with the help of video surveillance.

During an interview with investigators, Roberts admitted to driving to the area on the day of the shooting and approaching the victim.

He later claimed to have tossed the gun used in the murder in the Patapsco River.

Roberts is currently being held without bail on first degree murder charges. He's next due in court on December 28.