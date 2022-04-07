Baltimore man admits to sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl he met near group home

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a 14-year-old girl.

Kyle David Robinson, 29, admitted to recruiting the teen near a group home to engage in commercial sex acts.

According to court records, Robinson knowingly recruited, enticed, transported and advertised a 14-year-old female to engage in commercial sex acts for his own financial benefit.

Robinson said he knew the girl was just 14 years old when he advertised her for commercial sex.

According to records, the girl was approached by Robinson in May 2021 while she was sitting on the steps near a group home where she was living.

Combating human trafficking in Baltimore

Documents said Robinson told her he was a pimp, calling himself “Youngblood.”

Robinson then asked for the girls’ phone number and texted her. The next day, Robinson picked up the girl from the group home and took her to his home.

As detailed in his plea, in May and June 2021, Robinson took the child to his home multiple times, and he had unprotected sex with her.

According to court records, after one interaction in which Robinson had sex with the girl, Robinson told her she had to “break herself” to him, took $50 from the girl and told her she should call him “daddy.”

Documents said the girl was told to download a social media application for the purpose of communicating with potential commercial sex customers. Robinson then scripted responses to potential customers on the child’s behalf.

Additionally, Robinson sent verbally hostile messages to the girl and told her to always keep her phone with her.

Then, according to records, on June 4, 2021, in a text message with child Robinson told her that he had to assault a 19-year-old female for having a boyfriend. Robinson arranged for the 19-year-old to live at his home and to go on commercial sex dates.

As stated in his plea agreement, after law enforcement received information that Robinson offered young females for commercial sex, investigators arranged for an undercover agent to arrange for commercial sex.

In a conversation with the undercover agent, Robinson told the undercover agent that he had young girls and that he had two teenagers available for an hour at the rate of $1,000.

The undercover agent offered to pay $500 for half an hour with a tentative date and Robinson agreed.

Later in the conversation, Robinson told the undercover agent that he had only one female available because of a conflicting school schedule. On June 7, 2021, Robinson called the undercover agent to arrange for two victims, including Minor Victim 1, to have commercial sex with the agent at a hotel. Surveillance cameras captured Robinson and the teen girl as they entered the hotel for the commercial sex date.

Within the hotel room, the undercover agent offered $750 to have sex with child.

Robinson then accepted the money for the sex date.

Shortly after, law enforcement entered the room and apprehended Robinson and secured teen girl, according to records.

Robinson faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison for sex trafficking of a minor.