Baltimore man acquitted of murder charge for killing 5-month-old daughter

BALTIMORE — Anthony Ford was charged with second-degree murder for the death of his five-month-old daughter in 2018, but today a jury acquitted him of those charges.

Instead, Ford was convicted of first-degree child abuse resulting in death, as well as first-degree assault according to the state's attorney's office.

Ford's daughter, Brailynn Ford, died in 2018 when she arrived to the hospital with signs of trauma to her body.

Anthony Ford claimed he had taken her for a ride, brought her home and put her down when he saw blood coming from her nose.

"I have trusted him with my kids. That's what hurts just as much. I have let him be around my 14-year-old, my two boys and I have another daughter that's nine and he watched his own child," explained Damon Wilson, the grandfather of baby Brailynn Ford.

The maximum penalty for first-degree child abuse is life in prison.

