Baltimore man accused of dragging officer and trying to run over another in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 28-year-old Baltimore man is accused of dragging an officer before hopping into a second vehicle and trying to run over another in Glen Burnie.

It all started around 11:45 a.m. at an Exxon gas station at 8001 Crain Highway.

Police say they observed marijuana and two black duffle bags in the passenger compartment of a BMW being operated by Montell Gary Mills.

When asked to exit the vehicle, Mills refused and instead put the car into drive and allegedly started to accelerate towards one of the officers.

One officer reportedly tried reaching inside the car to grab Mills, at which point Mills took off dragging the officer, who eventually tumbled to the ground.

The duffle bag was later found on Winding Wind Road with a loaded gun, money, and large amount of drugs inside.

Officers in the area then saw Mills leaving an apartment building in a Hyundai Elantra.

Police say he attempted to run over an officer and strike another one's vehicle.

The suspect ultimately crashed into a tree, before he was arrested.

Police found Mills in possession of the BMW key fob which was found parked and running on Long Branch Terrace.

Another second bag was recovered inside the vehicle. which contained more drugs, paraphernalia and gun ammo.

The officer that was dragged was transported to BWMC for treatment of his minor injuries.

Below is a list of what police say they recovered during the arrest.

Glock Model 43, 9 mm semi-auto handgun with attached laser sight

One magazine with ten (10) .380 caliber rounds

Clear plastic bag with 15 plastic vials with green top with suspected cocaine

1 tied off bag with suspected cocaine

1 tied off bag with 41 clear capsules with suspected heroin/Fentanyl

1 clear tied off bag with 38 plastic vials with suspected cocaine

1 clear bag with 54 orange plastic containers with suspected cocaine

21 individual zip-lock baggies with suspected marijuana

24 yellow/clear Ziploc bags with suspected marijuana

2 clear tied off bags each containing 100 clear caps of suspected heroin/Fentanyl

$9,843.00 U.S. currency

Digital scale