Baltimore makes huge investment in homeless services

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is making a huge investment in its homeless services.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday more than $90 million for the mayor's Office of Homeless Services.

$75 million comes from Baltimore's $641 million allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act funding.

$15.4 million comes from from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's home investment partnerships program.

"We can no longer allow our most vulnerable residents to remain un-housed if we are going to follow through on our commitments to our residents and make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring we have to make more dollars available for people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity to access essential housing," Mayor Scott said.

This is the largest investment into homeless support services that the city has ever seen.