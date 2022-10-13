Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore leaders to vote on extension to work on the Back River treatment plant

BACK RIVER.jpg
Fred Slade
BACK RIVER.jpg
Posted at 4:50 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 04:50:22-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore leaders plan to vote next week on an extension with the state department of the environment to continue work on the Back River waste water treatment plant.

The state took over operations of the plant after finding waste floating in the back river.

If the extension is passed, the state would stay at the plant through the end of the year.

According to the city's board, the plant met standards for water quality for the months of June, July and August.

That vote is scheduled for next Wednesday during the city's board of estimates meeting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019