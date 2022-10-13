Baltimore leaders to vote on extension to work on the Back River treatment plant

BALTIMORE — Baltimore leaders plan to vote next week on an extension with the state department of the environment to continue work on the Back River waste water treatment plant.

The state took over operations of the plant after finding waste floating in the back river.

If the extension is passed, the state would stay at the plant through the end of the year.

According to the city's board, the plant met standards for water quality for the months of June, July and August.

That vote is scheduled for next Wednesday during the city's board of estimates meeting.