Baltimore leaders to acknowledge start of Pride Month

BALTIMORE — June is LBGTQ Pride Month across the country.

Here in Baltimore, city leaders are recognizing the start of Pride Month, lending their support to members of the LBGTQ community.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will be joined by Londyn Smith-De Richelieu, Director of the Mayor's Office of LBGTQ Affairs, Wednesday to announce the kickoff of Pride Month in Baltimore City.

According to city officials, they will address "the administration's commitment face by the city's LBGTQ+ communities."

To celebrate Pride Month, there will be many events throughout Baltimore this month.

The month will end with Baltimore's Pride Parade and Block Party on Saturday, June 25. The next day, on Sunday, June 26, there will be a High Heel Race on 25th Street in Baltimore, a Pride in the Park festival at Druid Hill Park, and a Queen Cruise along the Inner Harbor.

For more information on Baltimore's Pride Month events, visit its website here.