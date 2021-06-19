Watch
Baltimore is the 10th worst city to drive in, research shows

BALTIMORE — According to QuoteWizard, Baltimore is the tenth worst city to drive in.

The company analyzed two million car insurance quotes from drivers in America’s 70 largest cities.

Each was evaluated on the total number of car accidents reported, speeding tickets issued, total DUI incidents, and the amount of other citations, including for running red lights and talking on the cellphone while driving.

So where does Baltimore rank in each category?

QuoteWizard says Baltimore finished with the second most accidents in the nation, behind Providence Rhode Island.

For DUIs Baltimore ranks 42nd, 15th in speeding, and ninth in other citations.

Omaha, Nebraska claims first place for overall worst city to drive in.

