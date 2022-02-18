Watch
Baltimore illustrator collaborates with Doritos, Target, HBO Max

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore-based illustrator has been turning heads on the national scene in the past few years.

If you haven't heard of Megan Lewis yet, you might have seen her vibrant, inspirational murals around town, from schools to the Metro Subwaylink to the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Most recently, Lewis' work was chosen for two limited-edition "SOLID BLACK" Doritos bags. The bags were given to fans who donated to the National Urban League.

The artwork on the bags was seen on a Doritos display for Black History Month at a local Walmart, Lewis noted on her Instagram page.

She was also the first muralist at Oriole Park (where she designed a selfie wall), made a "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" mural as part of HBO's reunion show, painted a cross-country truck for Dick's Sporting Goods, was part of Target's campaign for Black History Month, and was featured at a recent art installation at the U.S. Open.

She grew up in West Baltimore's Garrison area, but later moved to Woodlawn and attended Ringling College of Art and Design in Florida.

Speaking from her studio at Motor House in Station North, Lewis, who is 33, said she has wanted to be an artist since she was young and "kind of fell into doing murals."

"It just was divine timing," she said about her journey into the mural world.

