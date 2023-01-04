Baltimore hosting virtual vigil to honor those who died in 2022

BALTIMORE — Baltimore will be hosting a virtual "Vigil of Remembrance," to honor those who died in 2022 Wednesday evening.

Mayor Brandon Scott will be joined by City officials, faith leaders, and elected officials for a virtual vigil to honor the lives lost to COVID-19, suicide, fatal overdose, homicide and those fallen in the line of duty.

The vigil will take place Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Anyone wishing to join the virtual livestream can click here to tune into the mayor's Facebook page.