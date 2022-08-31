Watch Now
Baltimore hosted community event for overdose awareness day

Posted at 5:35 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 17:35:42-04

BALTIMORE  — Today is international overdose awareness day.

According to the CDC, those deaths are on the rise, especially regarding opioids.

The agency says they were eight and a half times higher in 2020 than they were in 1999.

Baltimore observed the day with a community event focused on overdose education, training, and resources.

Community groups, health organizations and elected officials alike came together to provide services to the community and reduce the stigma against addiction.

"People struggling from addiction should be treated as human. Traditional strategies alone are not going to decrease fatal overdoses in Baltimore, we need to meet people where they are. Remove barriers to treatment and offer social and emotional support networks to those struggling with addiction," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Tomorrow, September 1, marks the beginning of national addiction recovery month.

