Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore honors homeless people that died this year

Baltimore honors homeless people that died this year
Posted at 11:33 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 23:33:23-05

BALTIMORE — On the winter solstice tonight, the longest and one of the coldest nights of the year, Healthcare for the Homeless in Baltimore held a memorial for all the homeless who have died this year.

December 21 was declared as homeless persons memorial day in the city last year.

Mayor Scott spoke at the event tonight.

"And let us remember them for who they were, neighbors, friends and most importantly fellow Baltimoreans. Homelessness does not define them and we will not let it define them," Scott said.

At the start of this year, 1,600 people were experiencing homelessness in Baltimore in a single night.

The mayor also advised that a winter shelter declaration is currently in effect until 11 a.m., December 26.

If you're in need of shelter call 443-984-9540, between 8:30am and 9pm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices