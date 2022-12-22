Baltimore honors homeless people that died this year

BALTIMORE — On the winter solstice tonight, the longest and one of the coldest nights of the year, Healthcare for the Homeless in Baltimore held a memorial for all the homeless who have died this year.

December 21 was declared as homeless persons memorial day in the city last year.

Mayor Scott spoke at the event tonight.

"And let us remember them for who they were, neighbors, friends and most importantly fellow Baltimoreans. Homelessness does not define them and we will not let it define them," Scott said.

At the start of this year, 1,600 people were experiencing homelessness in Baltimore in a single night.

The mayor also advised that a winter shelter declaration is currently in effect until 11 a.m., December 26.

If you're in need of shelter call 443-984-9540, between 8:30am and 9pm.