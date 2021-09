BALTIMORE — A Baltimore homeowner is hoping for the return a Mother Mary statue stolen last week from his front yard.

The 100+ year-old heirloom belongs to Gordon Schwerzmann, who lives on Linden Avenue in Bolton Hill.

He's offering up to $1,000 for credible information on it's whereabouts and recovery.

The cement statue stands over five-feet tall and is believed to weigh 400 to 500 pounds.

Schwerzmann says the crown on the statue is broken off.

This article will be updated.