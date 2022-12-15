Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore home improvement company accused of collecting thousands from customers for uncompleted work

On The Money-NerdWallet-Homes Upgrades Insurance
John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, a homeowner tours their new home, in Washingtonville, N.Y. Home improvement projects and furniture purchases have increased as people spend more time at home due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
On The Money-NerdWallet-Homes Upgrades Insurance
Posted at 10:41 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 10:41:33-05

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore based home improvement company is accused of collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits from consumers for work they never performed.

On Thursday the Maryland Attorney General announced legal action against Phoenix Home Remodeling Group and its owner, Kimberly Kagen.

The now defunct company reportedly operated from December 2020 until May of 2022, when their license was suspended by the Home Improvement Commission.

Despite their suspension the company on occasion still allegedly offered and sold home improvement services, falsely claiming to be licensed.

In some instances the Attorney General's Office said the company even went as far to tell home insurance companies that work had been completed when really it had not, in order to get paid.

The state is seeking restitution for harmed consumers and other financial penalties.

A hearing is scheduled for March 7.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices