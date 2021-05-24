Baltimore hold AIDS Walk to kickoff AIDS music festival

BALTIMORE — We are just two weeks away from the Baltimore aids walk and music festival.

This year the event is virtual because of the pandemic.

A small group of participants with Chase Braxton decided to come together today to kick it off.

They walked from Saint Paul street to 1111 north Charles Street and made seven stops in between.

"40 years ago was the first diagnosis in America and we're commemorating that today by taking steps throughout Baltimore to see what had happened here seeing the history of HIV/AIDS in Baltimore."

Mayor Brandon Scott also joined in on the walk.

The music festival and event will be on June 6th and will be streamed on YouTube.