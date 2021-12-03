Baltimore helps raise $90,000 for TurnAround Inc. client services

BALTIMORE — TurnAround Inc., the dedicated rape crisis center for Baltimore City and County, unveiled its total fundraising efforts Thursday at Camden Yards for its 7 Weeks of Giving campaign.

During Thursday's event the organization announced it raised $90,000 of its $200,000 goal.

The event was the culmination of a seven-week campaign by TurnAround to raise funds and awareness of the organization and its services to the community, including its crisis hotline, clinical therapy resources, and emergency shelter assistance for survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual violence, and human trafficking.

The campaign featured a unique virtual ambassador program designed to engage members of the community in awareness and prevention efforts.

One of the virtual ambassadors was LaQuisha Hall. The artist, mentor, teacher and survivor helped raise $3,000. At Thursday's event she shared the importance of speaking out and speaking up.

"That’s the best thing we can do for people who might be victimized," Hall said. "In order for them to turn into a survivor they’re going to need a lot of support. That is why I did so much to raise money for TurnAround because it’s not an easy feat. It’s something that needs to be financially funded. It’s something that that needs a lot of people behind it."

The 7 Weeks of Giving started its campaign back in October. The goal was to raise $200,000.

“We have spent the last seven weeks doing what we do best – getting out into Baltimore communities both in-person and virtually to spread the word about our services and resources, and educate about sexual violence, domestic abuse, and human trafficking,” TurnAround Executive Director Amanda Rodriguez said.

“We are holding this last event in the campaign at the iconic Camden Yards to symbolize our commitment to Baltimore, and to illustrate just how much we can accomplish in terms of awareness when we work together. That is what our Virtual Ambassador program is all about.”

Each week of the campaign focused on a different core theme associated with TurnAround’s mission of providing comprehensive services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, and human trafficking in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, Maryland.

Details about the December 2 event, as well as information on joining the Virtual Ambassador program, is located here.

TurnAround provides services to approximately 3,000 survivors annually and educates thousands of community members and partners on topics such as identifying the warning signs of human trafficking, ending rape culture, and supporting survivors. The organization relies on donations from the community to fund its services, including emergency shelter and transportation, trauma therapy, assistance with basic needs such as food and hygiene products, and legal services including court accompaniment.