Baltimore Healthy Start holds vaccination clinic

Several groups are making sure pregnant women and those who recently gave birth are getting the COVID vaccines they need.

Baltimore Healthy Start, FEMA and the state and city health departments hosted a vaccine clinic for pregnant women, postpartum women and the people that support them.

Baltimore Healthy Start's mission is infant mortality reduction.

Executive director Lashelle Stewart says 90 pregnant women have died in the country from COVID and they want to prevent that number from getting any higher.

"We know that over 80,000 pregnant women in the united states have contracted the virus and we know that when pregnant women contract the virus its more serious with them. So we're happy to our families," Stewart said.

Stewart also says babies can get the needed antibodies from breast milk, about 100 people were vaccinated at Wednesday's clinic.