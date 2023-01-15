Baltimore Guardian Angels honor homicide victims of 2022

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Guardian Angels are remembering each homicide victim from 2022 with a banner.

It shows the name of each person killed along with details about how they died. The group put together the 20 foot by 30 foot banner to inspire change.

For the last eight years, Baltimore has seen more than 300 homicides.

"We wanted to recognize the victims but also acknowledge the fact that there have been so many homicides in Baltimore City," said Marcus "Strider" Dent, Guardian Angels Regional Director. "So, this banner is going to sit outside, and then maybe we'll take it to some of the communities and neighborhoods and show what's happening in the different neighborhoods of Baltimore."

Dent says police, city leaders, and the community all have to do a better job to lower the number of homicides in Baltimore. Currently, the banner is hanging at the New Covenant Church in southwest Baltimore.