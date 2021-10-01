Officer involved in a crash with a school bus sent to Shock Trauma, juvenile and bus driver have no reported injuries

BALTIMORE — An officer involved in a crash with a bus this evening is currently in stable condition at Shock Trauma, according to Baltimore City FOP.

According to police, officers were traveling westbound in the 1700 block of E Preston Street crossing over 1300 N Gay Street at around 5:38 p.m. when the patrol vehicle was struck by a school bus.

The officer was extricated from his vehicle and escorted to Shock Trauma. The school bus driver has no injuries and the juvenile who was on the bus was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital to be evaluated but has no reported injuries.