Baltimore football team heading to National Championship

Posted at 8:35 AM, Dec 01, 2022
BALTIMORE, Md — One local Baltimore football team is heading to the National Championship, again!

The Northwest Grind Hard Young Kings (NGHYK) 9 and under football is heading back to Florida to bring home the title of National Champions again. The team has had two undefeated seasons, held 3 championship titles, and now they’re going for a fourth. But they can’t do it alone.

NGHYK is asking for donations to help pay for travel expenses for the team. The team has set up a GoFundMe to raise at least 5 thousand dollars. So far, they have raised almost two thousand dollars.

