BALTIMORE — Crews responded to an explosion inside of a five-story parking garage Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood.

Two people were taken to the hospital because of the explosion in the 800 block of S. Caroline Street.

Crews located a work van on the third floor of the parking garage that did explode.

Area around S. Caroline St & Lancaster St remains closed off.



Baltimore Fire, EMS, Police + Maryland Department of the Environment on scene.



Fire officials say when the driver of a work van turned the ignition that is when explosion occurred.@WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/Cfi81ehyjc — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) July 27, 2022

"The explosion blew out glass windows in the garage, as well as cracks and indentation into the cement," Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Blair Adams. "We have evacuated all businesses within a one-mile radius of this area."

Adams said the explosion does not pose a threat to the community.

Officials said three tanks were found inside the SUV, or van.

Adams said the driver of the van and a bystander suffered non-life-threatening injuries with minor burns to the face and neck areas.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

"The explosion was so intense there's not much we can make out of the vehicle," Adams said. "So once our investigators are able to get in and get the three tanks outside, then we will further be able to investigate the vehicle and the gas inside the tanks."

Adams said, at this time, it couldn't be determined if the parking garage was condemned.

"We are incredibly lucky," Adams said. "It could have been a lot worse, just two people sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. We are very forunate with that."

This story will continue to be updated.