Baltimore firefighters battled three-story motel fire Saturday night

Posted at 4:00 PM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 16:00:02-04

BALTIMORE  — Pulaski Highway was shut down Saturday night as firefighters were on the scene of a three-story motel fire.

Firefighters arrived to the 3600 block of Pulaski Highway and brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

There were no injuries reported and no word on what caused the fire.

Animal Control was requested for cats that died in the fire.

