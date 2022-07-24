Baltimore firefighters battled three-story motel fire Saturday night

BALTIMORE — Pulaski Highway was shut down Saturday night as firefighters were on the scene of a three-story motel fire.
Firefighters arrived to the 3600 block of Pulaski Highway and brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes.
There were no injuries reported and no word on what caused the fire.
Animal Control was requested for cats that died in the fire.
