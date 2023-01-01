Baltimore Firefighters battle three-story fire on Saturday night

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City firefighters battled a fire in the 300 block of South Mount Street.

Fire officials responded to the call just 19 minutes into the new year.

The cause is still unknown.

