Baltimore Firefighters battle three-story fire on Saturday night

Posted at 10:17 AM, Jan 01, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City firefighters battled a fire in the 300 block of South Mount Street.

Fire officials responded to the call just 19 minutes into the new year.

Additional units had to be called.

The cause is still unknown.

