BALTIMORE — A firefighter was taken to shock trauma after being knocked unconscious for a short period of time on Wednesday.

According to Baltimore Fire, at around 7 p.m., while at a fire in the 1200 block of Hollins Street, the firefighter was struck in the head with a piece of wood which knocked him unconscious. He regained consciousness prior to being transported to shock trauma.

The fire was placed under control just before 8:30 p.m.