Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore Fire Union found car submerged in water in South Baltimore

Submerged car.jpeg
Baltimore Firefighters Union
Submerged car.jpeg
Posted at 12:41 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 12:41:34-04

BALTIMORE  — The Baltimore Firefighters Union found a car submerged in water Monday morning, but nobody was inside.

The car was submerged in the Gwynns Falls on Annapolis Road and South Monroe Street.

Officials say fire department units and the scuba team checked the vehicle, but didn't find anyone inside.

There's no word on how the car ended up underwater.

This is still an open investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019