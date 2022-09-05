Baltimore Fire Union found car submerged in water in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Firefighters Union found a car submerged in water Monday morning, but nobody was inside.

The car was submerged in the Gwynns Falls on Annapolis Road and South Monroe Street.

Annapolis Rd & S Monroe St 21230#Westport @Westport21230@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest on scene with a vehicle submerged in the water ≈50’ from land. #BCFDSOC units & scuba team have been called to search for any patients. pic.twitter.com/Oeqpu50oom — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) September 5, 2022

Officials say fire department units and the scuba team checked the vehicle, but didn't find anyone inside.

There's no word on how the car ended up underwater.

This is still an open investigation.