Baltimore Fire Union: Firefighter rescued, removed from building in three story row home fire

Baltimore Fire Union
Posted at 5:19 PM, May 26, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Fire is at the scene of a dwelling fire in a three story row home, Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 reports.

The fire is located in the 300 block of Gilmor Street. There are reports that a firefighter was rescued and removed from the building.

We will update as more information comes in.

