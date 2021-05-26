Baltimore Fire Union: Firefighter rescued, removed from building in three story row home fire

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Fire is at the scene of a dwelling fire in a three story row home, Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 reports.

The fire is located in the 300 block of Gilmor Street. There are reports that a firefighter was rescued and removed from the building.

🔥WORKING DWELLING FIRE U/D🔥

300 blk S Gilmor St 21223#NewSouthwestMountClare@docbullock



A MAYDAY was declared on the fireground. The #BMORESBravest member was rescued & removed from the building. #BCFDEMS is checking them out. The reported injured resident is not confirmed. pic.twitter.com/J6wj6Js1FN — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 26, 2021

We will update as more information comes in.