Baltimore Fire response time confusion, department says staffing issues are unrelated

BALTIMORE — A young girl was hit by a car on Friday and tonight there are conflicting stories about just how long it took emergency services to help her.

The Baltimore City Fire Department says crews responded just four minutes after they got the call.

When they arrived the girl was nowhere to be found.

People in the area say she walked home, that's when crews went to her house to check up on her. By the time she got to the hospital, about 50 minutes went by, prompting some to criticize response times.

BCFD says they are facing staffing issues, but that wasn't the reason for the delay.

"So it is something that we are investigating, but at that day, we had a very very very busy day. It's not unusual for that to happen," said Fire Chief Niles Ford.

The fire chief says response time isn't the best factor to judge by and asks people to look at overall patient care as a better metric.

The young girl was released from the hospital on Friday night.