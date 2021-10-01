Baltimore Fire kicks off fire prevention week

BALTIMORE — Fire prevention week is here and the Baltimore City Fire Department is spreading the word about fire safety.

Today city and fire officials officially kicked-off the week. This year’s theme is “learn the sounds of fire safety!”

The week will focus on educating the community about knowing and understanding the sounds coming from smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

"If you do not have a working smoke alarm please call 311, the fire department will come out and install alarms. It is imperative, imperative that you have working smoke alarms so that you can get out of the house safely."

Fire prevention week is observed each year during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire that killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.

In Baltimore, fire prevention week starts this Sunday October 3rd and ends on October 9th.