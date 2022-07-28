Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore family sues Sesame Place for $25M alleging discrimination

San Diego Theme Park
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - Big Bird is shown on a sign near an entrance to Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pa., Dec. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Diego Theme Park
Posted at 6:14 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 07:31:50-04

BALTIMORE — Sesame Place is facing a new civil rights-related lawsuit filed by a family from Baltimore.

Earlier this month, the theme park came under fire after a viral video appeared to show one of the characters waving away two black girls as they attempted to give the character a hug.

The Burns family says their African-American daughter was also ignored by a character while they were visiting the theme park in Longhorne, Pennsylvania in June. That's about 30 minutes outside of Philadelphia.

They're now filing a $25 million class action lawsuit, claiming a pattern of discrimination by Sesame Place.

Sesame place issued a statement on the lawsuit saying they will review the complaint. They say they are committed to being an inclusive and equitable entertainment experience for all of its guests.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019