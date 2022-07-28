Baltimore family sues Sesame Place for $25M alleging discrimination

BALTIMORE — Sesame Place is facing a new civil rights-related lawsuit filed by a family from Baltimore.

Earlier this month, the theme park came under fire after a viral video appeared to show one of the characters waving away two black girls as they attempted to give the character a hug.

The Burns family says their African-American daughter was also ignored by a character while they were visiting the theme park in Longhorne, Pennsylvania in June. That's about 30 minutes outside of Philadelphia.

They're now filing a $25 million class action lawsuit, claiming a pattern of discrimination by Sesame Place.

Sesame place issued a statement on the lawsuit saying they will review the complaint. They say they are committed to being an inclusive and equitable entertainment experience for all of its guests.