Baltimore EMT/Firefighter passes away after suffering a medical episode on-duty

<b>Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734</b>
Posted at 1:53 PM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 13:53:20-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore EMT/Firefighter Juan Wilson has passed away after a month long battle in the hospital.

On Monday, September 9, 2022, Engine Co. 53 was on scene of an EMS call in Southwest Baltimore.

While giving a patient care, Wilson suffered a medical emergency, additional units were called and other firefighters immediately began giving care to Wilson and the first patient.

Wilson was transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center in critical condition, he had been in the hospital since, he passed away early Sunday morning.

Wilson was an 11-year veteran of the Baltimore City Fire Department, he was assigned to the Engine Co. 53 in Edmondson Village.

The Baltimore Firefighters Widow's and Orphans fund will assist with the family during their time of grief.

All BCFD fire stations will half-staff their departmental flags until sunset the day of funeral services.

