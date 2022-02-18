Watch
Baltimore detectives need help locating the family of deceased woman

Baltimore Police Department
Beverly Cooper-Figueroa
Posted at 11:46 AM, Feb 18, 2022
BALTIMORE — Detectives need your help locating the family members of a deceased woman.

On Feb. 5, officers were dispatched to 1100 block of Druid Hill Avenue for a person lying unresponsive inside the location.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Beverly Cooper-Figueroa, who had been pronounced dead at the scene by doctors and displayed no visible signs of trauma.

The Baltimore Police Department's Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2100.

Those who desire to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

