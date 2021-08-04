Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore Department of Transportation resuming parking enforcement activities

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
Driving a Car
Posted at 4:21 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 16:21:07-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday they will be resuming the majority of their parking enforcement activities and traffic investigations that had been suspended during COVID.

As Baltimore continues its reopening efforts, the following parking enforcement and traffic study services will resume on August 15, 2021:

  • Peak-hour parking enforcement - Parking along city gateways during peak travel times (e.g., 7am to 9am or 4pm to 6pm; posted parking restriction times vary)
  • 48-hour parking enforcement
  • Scofflaw enforcement - Three or more unpaid parking citations which are each outstanding for 30 or more days
  • Vehicle towing to the Fallsway Impound Facility
  • Traffic investigations
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019