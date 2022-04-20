Baltimore Department of Public Works collects medical equipment for reuse

APRIL 20TH, 2022 — We hear the three R's all the time- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle- but we rarely get to see them in action. Well the Baltimore Department of Public Works, not only wants you to see it, but to be part of the action yourself.

They're collecting durable medical equipment for the Maryland Department of Aging to distribute to elderly in need. It's a perfect opportunity to help out those in need while also doing your Spring cleaning.

Things like crutches, wheelchairs, electric scooters, and even hospital beds can all be reused rather than discarded. The program also benefits the environment, as the items don't have to go through the process of being recycled, or worse, sit in a landfill.

For more information, and to find out where to pick up or drop off equipment, visit the Department of Aging site here.