Baltimore Day! Baltimore officially became a town 293 years ago -- Aug. 8, 1729

BALTIMORE — Baltimore officially became a city 293 years ago.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has proclaimed August 8 as Baltimore Day.

"On this day in 1729, the greatest city in America was founded," Mayor Scott said. "As a lifelong Baltimorean, I know firsthand just how special this city is and what it means to our nation and the world."

According to historic websites, on August 8, 1729, Gov. Benedict Leonard Calvert signed the bill into law that established Baltimore as a town.

Please join me in celebrating Baltimore Day! pic.twitter.com/PMqViGkbbn — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) August 8, 2022

Baltimore has continued to add to its "Charm," with the Inner Harbor, Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Ravens, Ft. McHenry, the site of the making of the Star-Spangled Banner, Johns Hopkins Hospital, the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, Port of Baltimore and historic neighborhoods of Fells Point, Mount Vernon and Federal Hill.

It is the most populous city in Maryland and fourth most populous city in the Mid-Atlantic.

"I remain committed to doing whatever possible to create the Baltimore that we all deserve - a Baltimore that lives up to its true potential," Scott said.

So, let's enjoy some crab cakes, a Natty Boh and your Orioles fighting for playoff positioning.

Cheers, Baltimore! Happy 293rd birthday!

