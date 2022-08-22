Baltimore Crisis Response Team received funding boost from mayor

BALTIMORE — The mayor announced more money for mental health response in Baltimore.

An additional $1.5 million was sent to the Baltimore Crisis Response to expand what they can do.

The money will help those in need receive support from trained professionals.

"Mental illness is not a crime. Being sick should not cause someone to forfeit their freedom, policing and public health cannot be completed. As the first city to have legislated trauma informed care. Baltimore has an opportunity to model systems of safety and wellness for the world," said Zeke Cohen, Baltimore City Councilman.

The mayor says BCRI supports the city's 911 diversion program, provides behavioral and mental health response training to BPD personnel, and manages the regional 988 suicide & crisis lifeline.