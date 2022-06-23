WINDSOR MILL, MD — The Ladies of Vision (LOV) Charities, Inc. will be "Celebrating Educational Excellence" and honoring the educational achievements of area graduating high school seniors and college students at their 2022Virtual Scholarship Celebration taking place on Saturday, June 25 from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

The Ladies of Vision (LOV) Charities, Inc. was founded in 2013 by the members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Upsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter. The Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc. seeks to make a positive difference in the Baltimore County community by supporting and enabling those who support educational, scientific, civic, literary, and charitable programs. LOV Charities achieves its mission by providing financial support for community outreach programs, public service programs, and awarding educational scholarships.

"Since our inception, the Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc. has awarded over $200,000 in educational scholarships. This year, we will award over $38,000 in scholarships and for the first time one of our awards will be a four year scholarship", said LOV Charities President Geanelle Griffith Herring.

Under the theme “Celebrating Education Excellence,” this year’s virtual awards ceremony

will feature Keynote Speaker Deborah Phelps, Executive Director of The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, Inc.

Deborah Phelps is widely recognized as an innovative, energetic, and talented leader

and master teacher with more than four decades of teaching and administrator

experience.

She is a motivational speaker and author who addresses various topics related to education, child development, health, and life lessons.

She’s also the mother of decorated Olympian Michael Phelps.

LOV Charities invites the public to attend by purchasing tickets to the 2022 Virtual Scholarship Celebration.

Tickets can be purchased: here

If unable to join the virtual event, LOV Charities encourages supporters to make a donation online via Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/LOV-SC22.

Sponsorship donation packages are also available.

All proceeds and donations from the event will support scholarships, programs, and Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc.

More information about LOV Charities and their community efforts can be found on their website as well as on Facebook and on Instagram

Fore more information, LOV Charities President Geanelle Griffith Herring can be reached via email at President@lovcharities.org

