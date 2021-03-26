Baltimore County yard materials recycling collection will resume on April 1

TOWSON, Md. — Beginning on April 1, yard materials will be collected separately for recycling (not with trash) from Baltimore County residents with “Y” days on their schedule.

These separate yard material collections will occur from April through as late as December 14.

For example, if a resident’s first “Y” day is April 12, yard materials set out at the curb or alley from April 1–11 will not be collected with trash, but will be picked up separately on April 12. If a resident’s schedule has no “Y” days, their yard materials will continue to be collected with trash year-round.

While residents may set out an unlimited number of bags of yard materials, the collector may not collect all of the bags on the same day. Collectors must make trash collection their first priority, and must take into account all of the residents on their route. Residents are asked to leave their yard materials out until collection occurs.

Yard materials acceptable for recycling collection include grass, leaves, vines, twigs, shrubbery trimmings, branches and limbs. Residents are reminded to use paper or plastic lawn and leaf bags to set out their yard materials, not trash cans.

Bags of yard materials set out for collection must not exceed 30 pounds. Also, branches and limbs will be collected only if they are no larger than 3 inches in diameter, no longer than 3 feet, and tied in bundles not exceeding 30 pounds.

The yard materials collected on “Y” days will be composted into an earthy organic material to be used by Baltimore County agencies and residents.

Residents may view their schedule on the Bureau of Solid Waste Management’s website. Schedules can also be obtained through the County's BaltCoGo mobile app or by calling 410-887-2000.