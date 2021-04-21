Baltimore County working to promote sustainability and combat climate change

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County is working to promote sustainability and combat climate change.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced a new project with Sunpower Corp. to install solar panels at two closed county landfills.

The panels are expected to generate the equivalent of 35 percent of the electricity demand of the county’s buildings and facilities.

This puts the county on track to meet current renewable energy goals a year early.

Because of this, Olszewski has signed an executive order with the goal of generating or displacing 100 percent of the county’s electrical demand with renewable sources by 2030.

“We’re proud to be taking a bold step forward to ensure Baltimore County remains a statewide leader in renewable energy and helps build a greener and cleaner future for our communities," Olszewski said. “Climate change poses one of the most significant threats to our long-term health and prosperity. That is why we are thankful for this partnership with Sunpower to transform these sites into productive alternative energy sources, further reducing Baltimore County's carbon footprint and helping us meet our renewable energy goals."

The project with Sunpower Corp. is the first large-scale solar energy project in county history. The project will not cost the county any money upfront.

Construction is set to begin next year.