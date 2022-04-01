Baltimore County working to create police accountability board

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is set to introduce legislation to create a police accountability board.

This panel will involve civilians who will work with law enforcement and county officials to make recommendations to improve policing.

“We are continually working to improve accountability across our government, including in our police department,” Olszewski said. “The Police Accountability Board will serve an important role in improving law enforcement and public safety in Baltimore County, and furthering our efforts to strengthen relationships between police and the communities they serve.”

The legislation will be introduced on Monday, April 4 to the Baltimore County Council.

Those interested in serving on the PAB, should submit their information here..