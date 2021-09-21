Baltimore County will soon have on-site social worker at public libraries

TOWSON, Md. — The Baltimore County Public Library will soon be offering the services of a social worker at some of its branches.

Syeira Anthony, LCSW-C, will begin working for the library on October 1 to provide free one-on-one advice and guidance to library visitors in need.

She will have regular office hours at the Essex, North Point, Perry Hall, Rosedale, Sollers Point and White Marsh branches.

The following is a list of some of the things Anthony will offer.

· Access to public assistance (childcare subsidies, financial assistance, SNAP benefits, medical help)

· Domestic violence help

· Grief and loss support

· LGBTQIA+ support

· Mental health counseling

· Parenting resources

· Senior resources and aid

· Substance abuse

· Youth services

"My vision as the first social worker at Baltimore County Public Library is to erase some of the stigma associated with seeking help,” said Anthony. “Due to the welcoming nature of the library, it is the perfect place for someone in my profession to help people in the community feel connected and empowered."

The position is fully funded by the Osprey Foundation of Towson. The program is expected to add two more full-time social workers over the next two years to serve other parts of the county.

Those who would like to visit with Anthony can walk into a branch during office hours or schedule an appointment by calling 443-862-9348 or emailing socialworker@bcpl.net.

