Baltimore County to require appointments in order to get COVID-19 test

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County will start requiring appointments to get tested for COVID-19 at county run sites.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski made the announcement Wednesday morning.

He said the change would allow for a more fluid process and prevent longer wait times.

In an attempt to expand testing, a new site will open Monday at the old Sears building at White Marsh Mall.

Each county testing location is expected to extend their hours sometime this week.

Olszewski said the county has purchased 100,000 at home test kits that will be given to the public for free at a later date.

Hospitals in the county continue to be overwhelmed with those wanting a test and others complaining of COVID symptoms, creating wait times upwards of 24 hours at some emergency rooms. As result, ICU beds are scarce.

That also means an already short staffed fire department is being overtaxed, forcing fire trucks to transport patients on certain occasions.

Right now the fire department reports 10 percent of the force either infected or in quarantine.

Over the last 30 days, the University of Maryland Medical System said, 74% of COVID patients were unvaccinated as opposed to 24 percent who were considered fully vaccinated. Just two percent were boosted.

Last week, Olszewski declared a state of emergency in the county while mandating that masks be worn inside public spaces.

Some schools in the county have temporarily transitioned back to virtual learning as well.