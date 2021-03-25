Baltimore County to receive 1,400 additional doses per week

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. — More than 200,000 people in Baltimore County have their first coronavirus vaccine dose. More than 116,000 people have their first and second dose, that’s 14% of the county’s population.

Meanwhile, more than 8,000 people have gotten the single dose vaccine.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Wednesday, Maryland will increase the county's vaccine allotment from 4,900 doses a week to 6,300 doses a week.

"While this increase is welcome news, we also know it’s a drop in the bucket considering that more than 350,000 people have registered just on the Baltimore County registry,” said Olszewski. “From the beginning, Baltimore County’s Timonium clinic has been ready to be scaled up."

Baltimore County is set to hold its first community clinic at the Sollers Point Multipurpose Center in Turner Station. There will be a clinic at Sisters Academy in Lansdowne as well. The county expects to operate those sites weekly.

Residents who want to be vaccinated must complete a registration request form. Once you become eligible and when a vaccine is available for you, you’ll be contacted by county staff.

