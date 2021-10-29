Baltimore County to hold one-day household hazardous waste collection event on November 7

HALETHORPE, Md. — On November 7, Baltimore County residents may bring household hazardous waste (HHW) items to a one-day collection event scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Western Acceptance Facility, which is located in Halethorpe.

The event is hosted by the Baltimore County Bureau of Solid Waste Management in cooperation with the police and fire departments.

Baltimore County residents may bring household paints and chemicals; lawn and garden chemicals; automotive fluids; cleaning solvents; waste fuel; swimming pool chemicals; rechargeable batteries; prescription medicines; mercury thermometers and thermostats; fluorescent light bulbs; fireworks; and ammunition.

No household trash will be accepted at this event.

Those who can’t make it to the one-day event, Baltimore County operates a full-service HHW drop-off area at the Central Acceptance Facility, which is located in Cockeysville.

This facility is open year-round and operates Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. While residents may take most types of HHW to this location, note that medication, fireworks and ammunition are not accepted.

Residents may call the Baltimore County Bureau of Solid Waste Management at 410-887-2000 for more information.