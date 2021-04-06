Baltimore County to expand behavioral health crisis emergency services

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County is working to address mental health.

On Monday County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced new programs to support behavioral health interventions.

The county will expand the police department’s Mobile Crisis Teams case capacity by 50% and create a 911call center clinician program. The program will divert residents from encounters with police, and instead, connect them with the help they need. This will also increase the department's capacity to respond to other calls.

“Behavioral health crises present challenges to law enforcement that we cannot successfully mitigate alone,” said Police Chief Melissa Hyatt. “While law enforcement is a critical component to the partnership, the goal of our police department is to get the most appropriate resources to individuals in crisis as soon as possible."

The one-year behavioral health expansion pilot program will cost $1.6 million. It will be federally funded.