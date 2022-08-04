Baltimore County to add four speed cameras in three school zones

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County will be activating four new speed cameras in three school zones.

The cameras will be in these locations — Woodholme Elementary School, 300 block of Mt Wilson Lane (westbound); New Town High School & Elementary, 9300 block of Lakeside Blvd (both north and southbound); Randallstown High School, 9200 block of Winands Road (eastbound);

For the first 30 days, motorists exceeding the speed limit by 12 mph or more will receive warnings rather than citations. All speed camera zones are marked with signage.

In compliance with state law, Baltimore County’s speed cameras operate Monday through Friday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., including during the summer months and on weekdays when school in not in session.