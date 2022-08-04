Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County to add four speed cameras in three school zones

Speed cameras
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR
Speed cameras
Speed cameras
Posted at 9:20 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 21:20:52-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County will be activating four new speed cameras in three school zones.

The cameras will be in these locations — Woodholme Elementary School, 300 block of Mt Wilson Lane (westbound); New Town High School & Elementary, 9300 block of Lakeside Blvd (both north and southbound); Randallstown High School, 9200 block of Winands Road (eastbound);

For the first 30 days, motorists exceeding the speed limit by 12 mph or more will receive warnings rather than citations. All speed camera zones are marked with signage.

In compliance with state law, Baltimore County’s speed cameras operate Monday through Friday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., including during the summer months and on weekdays when school in not in session.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019